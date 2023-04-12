Claressa Shields has her next fight date set for Saturday, June 3 when she faces her old rival Hanna Gabriels at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. The contest features Flint’s undisputed middleweight champion up against four-division world champion from Costa Rica. The pair battles it out in the ten-round clash live stream on DAZN. Ticket information has been also announced today.

The only two-division undisputed champion in boxing history, Shields looks to continue to make history as she brings big-time boxing to the home of the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings. Their first fight with Gabriels in June 2018 ended in favor of “GWOAT”, who came out victorious by unanimous decision.

Shields defeated Gabriels in her sixth pro fight. The latter sent Shields to the canvas in the opening round, which is a sole time to date she has ever been knocked down.

The kickoff press conference is planned for Tuesday, April 18 in Detroit.

Claressa Shields vs Hanna Gabriels 2 tickets

Claressa Shields vs Hanna Gabriels 2 tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, June 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI go on sale Tuesday, April 18.

Shields vs Gabriels 2 tickets can be purchased through 313Presents.com, Ticketmaster and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Claressa Shields vs Hanna Gabriels 2

A two-time Olympic gold medalist throughout her storied amateur career, the 28-year-old Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) avenged her only amateur defeat last October when she traveled to the UK to win the WBO middleweight title from Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision. Shields’ last fight in her home state of Michigan came in March 2021 as she bested Marie Eve Dicaire to become undisputed super welterweight world champion, her second undisputed distinction after originally unifying all the middleweight titles with a 2019 victory over then unbeaten Christina Hammer.

“The ‘GWOAT’ is bringing championship boxing back to Detroit!” said Shields. “After my historic victory over Savannah Marshall in the U.K., I wanted a true homecoming fight in the U.S. I’m really excited to headline the first fight ever at Little Caesars Arena. Hanna Gabriels knocked me down in round one in our first fight and I’ve wanted the rematch ever since to settle that score. She’s a four-time world champ but she’s fighting the GWOAT, who’s a thirteen-time world champion and three-time undisputed champion. This is a big, important fight for me and will be another great fight for women’s boxing. I’m ready to defend my titles and win in dramatic fashion in Detroit!”

Representing her native Alajuela, Costa Rica, and promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs) first became a world champion at welterweight in 2009, before capturing the super welterweight championship in 2010. She would go on to unify 154-pound titles with a TKO over Katia Alvarino in 2016 and followed up her 2018 loss to Shields with two successful 154-pound title defenses in 2019. Most recently, Gabriels captured both the WBA Light Heavyweight and WBC Heavyweight world championships with a second-round stoppage of Martha Lara Gaytan in April 2021.

“I know that Claressa is looking for the right adversary to put on a Fight of the Year-type fight that Taylor vs. Serrano was, so I’ve done my homework since our last encounter five years ago and I’m a much more improved and dangerous fighter now,” said Gabriels. “Claressa and boxing fans can expect to see the best version of Hanna Gabriels come fight night. I knocked Claressa down in our first fight and I intend to do the same in our rematch. Only this time, she’ll stay down.”

In Australia, Claressa Shields vs Hanna Gabriels 2 airs live on Sunday, June 4.