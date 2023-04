Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia go head to head in a highly anticipated showdown on Saturday, April 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The final event trailer, featuring Baltimore’s undefeated three-division world champion and Los Alamitos, California-born unbeaten boxing sensation, hit the stream today.

Boxing fans can watch the fight live on pay-per-view on Showtime and DAZN.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.