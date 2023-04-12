British knockout artist Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO interim heavyweight title against China’s 2008 Olympic silver medalist Zhilei Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KOs) in the main event at Copper Box Arena in London, England. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, April 16 at 4 am AEST. The championship bout is scheduled 12 rounds.

In the ten-round co-main, Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) makes her lightweight debut against Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs). The contest pits former unified super featherweight champion from the United States and Dominican Republic-born, Greece-based former two-time junior welterweight champion.

Also on the card, the 12-round battle between London’s British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley (17-2-1, 14 KOs) and challenger Kieran Smith (18-1, 7 KOs) of Livingston, Scotland. As well, Kent’s unbeaten Sam Noakes (10-0, 10 KOs) defends his Commonwealth and WBC International ‘Silver’ lightweight straps in the 12-rounder against undefeated challenger Karthik Sathish Kumar (10-0, 4 KOs) from India. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 16. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. The PPV price is $29.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Joyce vs Zhang Sydney time (AEST)

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at 4 am AEST.

Joyce vs Zhang Melbourne time (AEST)

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang start time in Melbourne, VIC is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at 4 am AEST.

Joyce vs Zhang Brisbane time (AEST)

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at 4 am AEST.

Joyce vs Zhang Perth time (AWST)

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at 2 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 5 am AWST.

Joyce vs Zhang Adelaide time (ACST)

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at 3:30 am ACST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 6:30 am ACST.

Joyce vs Zhang Hobart time (AEST)

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang start time in Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at 4 am AEST.

Joyce vs Zhang Canberra time (AEST)

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang start time in Canberra, ACT is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at 4 am AEST.

Joyce vs Zhang Darwin time (ACST)

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at 3:30 am ACST.

Joyce vs Zhang fight card

The full Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang fight card looks as the following:

Joe Joyce vs. Zhang Zhilei, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joyce’s interim WBO heavyweight title

Mikaela Mayer vs. Christina Linardatou, 10 rounds, lightweight

Denzel Bentley vs. Kieran Smith, 12 rounds, middleweight – Bentley’s British middleweight title

Sam Noakes vs. Karthik Sathish Kumar, 12 rounds, lightweight

Sonny Ali vs. Richard Helm, 6 rounds, welterweight

Joel Kodua vs. Dale Arrowsmith, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Eithan James vs. Georgi Velichkov, 6 rounds, welterweight

Moses Itauma vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Seth Gyimah vs. Darryl Sharp, 4 rounds, light heavyweight