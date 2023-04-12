Rene Santiago and Carlos Ortega battle it out in the main event live stream from Coliseo de Combates in Panama City, Panama on Friday, April 14. The contest features Puerto Rican WBO Latino junior flyweight titleholder up against hometown hero. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Santiago (10-3, 7 KOs) is a 31-year-old contender who debuted as a pro in 2014. He captured his first regional title in January 2020 with a decision win over countryman Israel Vazquez. Following a near two-year layoff, he defeated Jose Calderon via second-round TKO and suffered his third pro loss via unanimous decision against Yudel Reyes in April 2022. Santiago is coming off a controversial DQ win over undefeated contender Gerardo Zapata last December.

Ortega (15-6-3, 6 KOs), whose nickname means “Little Spider,” is a 14-year pro. He stopped Victor Berrio in the second-round of their May 2022 matchup.

How to watch Rene Santiago vs Carlos Ortega

Boxing fans can watch Rene Santiago vs Carlos Ortega live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Friday, April 14. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Santiago vs Ortega from practically anywhere.

Santiago vs Ortega undercard

Among Santiago vs Ortega undercard bouts, Derrieck Cuevas (24-1-1, 16 KOs), the fighting pride of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, defends his WBA Fedecentro junior middleweight title in a 10-round battle against Cuba’s Damian Rodriguez (13-1, 7 KOs). The 28-year-old Cuevas is coming off a second-round TKO against Esneiker Correa last December, while Rodriguez returns from a three-plus-year layoff.

As well, in a battle of Central American light heavyweights, Panama’s Yunior “Bronco Man” Menendez (6-0, 5 KOs) and Costa Rica’s Juan Carlos Chavarria (6-1, 6 KOs) collide in an eight-rounder for the vacant WBC Fecarbox title.

Plus, Puerto Rican super middleweight knockout artist Luis J Rodriguez Fernandez (11-0, 11 KOs) looks to make hit 12 for 12 versus Ecuador’s Roger Guerrero (17-3-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Santiago vs Ortega fight card

The announced Santiago vs Ortega fight card looks as the following:

Rene Santiago vs. Carlos Ortega, 10 rounds, junior flyweight – Santiago’s WBO Latino junior flyweight title

Derrieck Cuevas vs. Damian Rodriguez, 10 rounds, junior middleweight – Cuevas’ WBA Fedecentro junior middleweight title

Yunior Menendez vs. Juan Carlos Chavarria, 8 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant WBC Fecarbox light heavyweight title

Luis J Rodriguez Fernandez vs. Roger Guerrero, 10 rounds, super middleweight