UFC Kansas City start time, how to watch, live stream, Holloway vs Allen

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen takes place at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on Saturday, April 15. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 16.

In the five-round main event, former UFC featherweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Max Holloway (23-7) of Honolulu, Hawaii faces No. 4-ranked contender Arnold Allen (19-1) of England. In the co-main event, No. 14-ranked contender Edson Barboza (22-11) of Brazil takes on Billy Quarantillo (17-4) of Ransomville, New York.

Also on the card, Dustin Jacoby (18-6-1) of the United States meets Azamat Murzakanov (12-0) at light heavyweight. As well, Ion Cutelaba (16-9-1) of Moldova duels Tanner Boser (20-9-1) of Canada also at light heavyweight. Plus, Chris Gutierrez (19-3-2) of the United States meets Pedro Munhoz (19-7) of Brazil at bantamweight. In addition, Clay Guida (38-19) of the United States goes up against Rafa Garcia (15-3) of Mexico at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 15. The main card start time is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 16. The main card start time is scheduled for 10:30 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 7:30 am AEST.

UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen fight card

The full UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
  • Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
  • Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

Preliminary card

  • Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown
  • Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau
  • Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez
  • Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
  • Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes
  • Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos
  • Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova
