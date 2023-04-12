UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen takes place at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on Saturday, April 15. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 16.

In the five-round main event, former UFC featherweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Max Holloway (23-7) of Honolulu, Hawaii faces No. 4-ranked contender Arnold Allen (19-1) of England. In the co-main event, No. 14-ranked contender Edson Barboza (22-11) of Brazil takes on Billy Quarantillo (17-4) of Ransomville, New York.

Also on the card, Dustin Jacoby (18-6-1) of the United States meets Azamat Murzakanov (12-0) at light heavyweight. As well, Ion Cutelaba (16-9-1) of Moldova duels Tanner Boser (20-9-1) of Canada also at light heavyweight. Plus, Chris Gutierrez (19-3-2) of the United States meets Pedro Munhoz (19-7) of Brazil at bantamweight. In addition, Clay Guida (38-19) of the United States goes up against Rafa Garcia (15-3) of Mexico at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 15. The main card start time is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 16. The main card start time is scheduled for 10:30 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 7:30 am AEST.

UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen fight card

The full UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser

Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

Preliminary card

Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown

Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman

Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez

Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos

Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova