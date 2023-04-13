Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) battle it out in 12-round the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The highly anticipated clash pits Baltimore’s undefeated five-time, three-division world champion against unbeaten contender from Los Alamitos, California. International broadcast information, including Australia, NZ and UK, has been confirmed today.

In the 12-round co-main event, WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr (8-0, 7 KOs) defends his title against Sena Agbeko (27-2, 21 KOs). Also on the card, Gabriel Rosado (26-16, 15 KOs) and Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KOs) square off in the ten-round rematch at super middleweight. Kicking off the action, Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KOs) and Kevin Salgado (15-1-1, 10 KOs) duel in the ten-rounder at middleweight.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live stream on DAZN PPV at AUD $14.99, as per announcement sent out by the streaming platform.

Davis vs Garcia date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at 10 am AEST.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia in other countries

In addition to Showtime PPV, Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia airs live on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada and New Zealand.

Davis vs Garcia is also available as part of a regular subscription on DAZN in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Portugal and Belgium.

The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK and 2 am CEST in Europe.

Davis vs Garcia fight card

The four-fight Davis vs Garcia PPV card looks as the following:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, lightweight

David Morrell Jr vs. Sena Agbeko, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, middleweight