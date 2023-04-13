Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz date set for Aug 5 in Dallas – Tickets

The date has been made official for Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday, August 5. The contest features YouTuber turned pro boxer up against MMA legend in a highly anticipated boxing match. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at 185-pound catchweight. The event airs live on DAZN. Ticket information has been also announced today.

Over the last 18 months, Paul and Diaz have traded scathing public jabs about a potential fight, and now the world will finally see the duo go head-to-head to settle the score. Paul (6-1, 4KO’s) will be out for revenge as he prepares for his first fight since his split-decision defeat against Tommy Fury. Hungrier than ever to show the world his boxing prowess, the Cleveland native is pulling out all the stops to prepare for his fight against Diaz and is promising to silence the critics with a spectacular KO against the combat sport icon.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz tickets

As per announcement, fans can sign up for early access to tickets at: americanairlinescenter.com.

Several Paul vs Diaz tickets, to witness all the action at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday, August 5, are available for purchase now through StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Paul’s attempt at redemption will come at a steep price as he takes on the world-renowned MMA superstar and heart of the 209, Nate Diaz, who makes his highly anticipated boxing debut after being the most sought after free agent in combat sports history. Boxing has been a staple throughout his 17-years as a professional, which has included being a regular training and sparring partner of undefeated boxing legend, Andre Ward. A proven fighter willing to take on the biggest name in his sport, Diaz headlined his last show for the UFC and capped it off by being the first person to ever submit Tony Ferguson. He has won 22-fights as a pro, including devastating Conor McGregor with a 1-2 that lead to the Irishman’s first loss in the UFC.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations. Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long,” said Paul. “People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for fucking Nate. I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G.”

“Besides Canelo he’s the biggest thang in boxing. I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts,” said Diaz. “I fucked up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”

The list of bouts featured on Paul vs Diaz undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In Australia, Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz airs live on Sunday, August 6.