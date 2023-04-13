Undefeated British knockout artist Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO interim heavyweight title against 2008 Olympic silver medalist Zhilei Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on ESPN+ from Copper Box Arena in London, England on Saturday, April 15. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the ten-round co-main event, former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) makes her lightweight debut against former two-time junior welterweight champion Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs).

In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo on Sunday, April 16.

Get Joyce vs Zhang full fight card.