Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang weigh-in results

Joe Joyce defends interim WBO heavyweight title against Zhang Zhilei at Copper Box Arena in London

Undefeated British knockout artist Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO interim heavyweight title against 2008 Olympic silver medalist Zhilei Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KOs) in the main event live on ESPN+ from Copper Box Arena in London, England on Saturday, April 15. The championship clash is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) makes her lightweight debut against former two-time junior welterweight champion Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) in a ten-round contest. Among other Joyce vs Zhang undercard bouts, Sam Noakes (10-0, 10 KOs) defends his Commonwealth and WBC International ‘Silver’ lightweight titles in a twelve-rounder against Karthik Sathish Kumar (10-0, 4 KOs). In addition, Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (9-12-1, 6 KOs) takes on Moses Itauma (2-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo on Sunday, April 16.

Get Joyce vs Zhang full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Joyce vs Zhang fight card

Main card

  • Joe Joyce vs. Zhang Zhilei, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joyce’s interim WBO heavyweight title
  • Mikaela Mayer vs. Christina Linardatou, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Moses Itauma vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Sam Noakes vs. Karthik Sathish Kumar, 12 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

  • Denzel Bentley vs. Kieran Smith, 12 rounds, middleweight – Bentley’s British middleweight title
  • Sonny Ali vs. Richard Helm, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Joel Kodua vs. Dale Arrowsmith, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Eithan James vs. Georgi Velichkov, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Seth Gyimah vs. Darryl Sharp, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
