UFC Kansas City weigh-in results, Holloway vs Allen

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen airs live on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former UFC featherweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Max Holloway (23-7) takes on No. 4-ranked Arnold Allen (19-1) in a five-round featherweight bout. The co-main event is a 145-pound clash between No. 14-ranked Edson Barboza (22-11) and Billy Quarantillo (17-4).

Get UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 16.

UFC Kansas City fight card

Main card

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser

Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

Preliminary card

Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown

Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman

Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez

Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos

Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova