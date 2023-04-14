UFC Kansas City weigh-in results, Holloway vs Allen

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen airs live on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, former UFC featherweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Max Holloway (23-7) takes on No. 4-ranked Arnold Allen (19-1) in a five-round featherweight bout. The co-main event is a 145-pound clash between No. 14-ranked Edson Barboza (22-11) and Billy Quarantillo (17-4).
Get UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 16.
UFC Kansas City fight card
Main card
- Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
- Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
- Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser
- Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
- Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia
Preliminary card
- Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown
- Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau
- Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman
- Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez
- Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
- Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes
- Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos
- Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova