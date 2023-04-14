Search
UFC Kansas City weigh-in results, Holloway vs Allen

Newswire

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen airs live on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former UFC featherweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Max Holloway (23-7) takes on No. 4-ranked Arnold Allen (19-1) in a five-round featherweight bout. The co-main event is a 145-pound clash between No. 14-ranked Edson Barboza (22-11) and Billy Quarantillo (17-4).

Get UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen full fight card

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 16.

UFC Kansas City fight card

Main card

  • Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
  • Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
  • Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

Preliminary card

  • Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown
  • Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau
  • Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez
  • Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
  • Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes
  • Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos
  • Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova
