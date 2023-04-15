Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) and (24-1-1, 19 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Pechanga Arena in London on Saturday, April 15. The contest features British undefeated WBO interim heavyweight champion and knockout artist up against Chinese contender and fellow Olympic silver medalist. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, April 16.
In the ten-round co-main, former unified junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) of the United States makes her lightweight debut in the WBC interim title fight against Swedish contender Lucy Wildheart (14-2, 6 KOs). Among Joyce vs Zhang undercard bouts, UK’s Moses Itauma (2-0, 2 KOs) and Ukraine’s Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (9-12-1, 6 KOs) battle it out in the six-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, England’s Sam Noakes (10-0, 10 KOs) faces India’s Karthik Sathish Kumar (10-0, 4 KOs) in the 12-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, April 15
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, April 16
Time: 4 am AEST / 2 am AWST
Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Joyce vs Zhang from practically anywhere.
Joyce vs Zhang fight card
Get Joyce vs Zhang full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Joe Joyce vs. Zhang Zhilei, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joyce’s interim WBO heavyweight title
- Mikaela Mayer vs. Lucy Wildheart, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant interim WBC lightweight title
- Moses Itauma vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Sam Noakes vs. Karthik Sathish Kumar, 12 rounds, lightweight
Undercard
- Denzel Bentley vs. Kieran Smith, 12 rounds, middleweight – Bentley’s British middleweight title
- Sonny Ali vs. Richard Helm, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Joel Kodua vs. Dale Arrowsmith, 4 rounds, super welterweight
- Eithan James vs. Georgi Velichkov, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Seth Gyimah vs. Darryl Sharp, 4 rounds, light heavyweight