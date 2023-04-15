Undefeated David Morrell Jr has a new opponent for his WBA super middleweight title defense on Saturday, April 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he faces Yamaguchi Falcao. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout, serving as the co-main event on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

Falcao steps in to replace Sena Agbeko, who was originally scheduled to face Morrell. The Ghanaian boxer was forced to withdraw after not being licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

In the main event, five-time, three division world champion Gervonta Davis and top contender Ryan Garcia go head to head in a highly anticipated showdown. The PPV card also features a super middleweight rematch between Gabriel Rosado and Bektemir Melikuziev. Plus, Elijah Garcia and Kevin Salgado duel in the pay-per-view opener at middleweight.

In Australia, Davis vs Garcia airs live on pay-per-view on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

David Morrell vs Yamaguchi Falcao

A Cuban-native who came to Minneapolis to begin his pro career in 2019, David Morrell jr (8-0, 7 KOs) has quickly shown off the talents that made him a standout in Cuba’s storied amateur scene. The 25-year-old captured an interim title by dominating then-unbeaten Lennox Allen in August 2020 in just his third pro fight. Morell, who trains in Texas with renowned coach Ronnie Shields, added two dominant knockout victories in 2022 as he stopped Kalvin Henderson in June before a 12th-round TKO of the previously unbeaten Aidos Yerbossynuly in November.

“Although I have a new opponent, the mission is still the same: seek and destroy,” said Morrell Jr. “I’ve been fighting my whole life. I’ve seen every style and I’m prepared to face anyone that’s in front of me. It’s go time as usual. Don’t miss this fight!”

A 2012 Olympian, Yamaguchi Falcao (24-1-1) represents his native Sao Mateus, Espirito Santo, Brazil. The 35-year-old has won eight-straight bouts heading into April 22, including a busy 2022 campaign that saw him earn five victories, including most recently knocking out Ernest Amuzu in December. Falcao’s only loss came via a close decision against Christopher Pearson in May 2019, which immediately preceded a December 2019 draw against super middleweight contender D’Mitrius Ballard.

“They call me ‘The Problem’ and I am coming to show the world that I have the talent and determination to become the WBA Super Middleweight Champion,” said Falcao. “I promise that everyone tuning in will be extremely happy with the show that we put on. I’m coming to win on April 22.”

Davis vs Garcia fight card

The current Davis vs Garcia PPV fight card looks as the following:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, lightweight

David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, middleweight