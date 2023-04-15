Elijah Garcia goes up against Kevin Salgado at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for 10 rounds middleweight bout, kicking off Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight card live on pay-per-view. Undefeated 19-year-old from Mexico says he has “big dreams” and anticipates the “toughest fight” of his career.

Advertisements

“It’s simple, a victory gets me bigger fights against top level competition,” said Garcia (14-0, 12 KOs). “I know if I keep winning, all the big fights will happen. I have big dreams to become the next big Mexican star in boxing, but I’m going to take it one fight at a time.”

Fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz., Garcia earned a career-best victory in March, blasting out the previously unbeaten Amilcar Vidal in the fourth-round on Showtime to announce his presence in the 160-pound division. Now he’ll step up to compete on boxing’s biggest stage, kicking off the pay-per-view telecast leading up to a long-awaited main event.

“Words can’t describe how excited I am,” said Garcia. “I’m only 19 years old, so for me to be fighting on the big stage like this is a testament to my team, and all the hard work we’ve put in. I want to personally thank everyone who made this fight happen. I’m so grateful to everyone involved in my career and my plan is to make everyone proud with a monumental performance on April 22.”

Prior to bursting on the scene in March, Garcia had a busy 2022, racking up four victories, including three knockouts, punctuated by a second-round TKO over Cruse Stewart that streamed live on Showtime Sports digital platforms. As he prepares for April 22, led by his trainers, father George and grandpa George, Sr., Garcia believes that he’ll step into the ring an improved fighter from his last appearance.

“Everyone will see a better version of me when I step in the ring next week,” said Garcia. “Every day in training camp is another day closer to making my dream of becoming a world champion a reality. I have a long way to go, but I take my training very seriously, because I know how hard it is to get to the top. It’s a family affair with my dad and my grandpa guiding my corner and we’ve been going hard at our gym in Arizona where all the magic is happening.”

‘If the knockout comes, I’ll be happy, but I’m prepared to go the distance if need be’

Across from him on April 22 will be the veteran Mexico City-native Salgado (15-1-1, 10 KOs), who is the younger brother of former super featherweight world champion Juan Carlos Salgado. Now training in San Antonio, Texas, Salgado most recently earned a knockout in December and according to Garcia will provide his most difficult challenge.

“This will be the toughest fight of my career,” said Garcia. “Salgado has gone ten rounds before and has never been knocked out, so I know he’s got a great chin. My plan is to have my hand raised by any means possible. If the knockout comes, I’ll be happy, but I’m prepared to go the distance if need be.”

In the main event, undefeated five-time, three division world champion Gervonta Davis and unbeaten top contender Ryan Garcia square off in a highly anticipated matchup. In the co-main event, unbeaten David Morrell Jr defends his WBA super middleweight title against Yamaguchi Falcao. Also on the card, Gabriel Rosado and Bektemir Melikuziev meet in the rematch.

In Australia, Davis vs Garcia airs live on pay-per-view on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, April 23.