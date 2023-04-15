Undefeated five-time, three-division world champion Gervonta Davis and unbeaten top contender Ryan Garcia battle it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The highly anticipated contest headlines the four-fight card live on pay-per-view. In addition to the previously announced PPV action, a full list of undercard bouts has been revealed today.

On the top of prelims, unbeaten Fiodor Czerkaszyn and Elias Espadas square off in the 10-rounder at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Vito Mielnicki Jr and Jose Charles duel in the ten-rounder at welterweight. Both bouts airs live on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

In the co-main event live on pay-per-view, unbeaten David Morrell Jr defends his WBA super middleweight title against Yamaguchi Falcao. Also on the card, Gabriel Rosado and Bektemir Melikuziev meet in the rematch. The PPV opener pits Elijah Garcia against Kevin Salgado at middleweight.

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Elias Espadas

The 27-year-old Fiodor Czerkaszyn (21-0, 13 KOs) made a successful stateside debut in August 2022, stopping Gilbert Venegas, Jr., in the fourth-round. He followed that up in his most recent outing, as he won a dominant 10-round unanimous decision over veteran power-puncher Nathaniel Gallimore last November on SHOWTIME. Originally from Ukraine and a citizen of Warsaw, Poland, Czerkaszyn turned pro in 2015 and now owns four 10-round unanimous decisions on his record, hardly losing a round throughout the contests.

The 32-year-old Elias Espadas (22-5, 15 KOs) had a five-fight winning streak snapped in his last fight, as he dropped an August 2022 contest to unbeaten prospect Xander Zayas. A native of Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, Espadas has fought professionally since 2012 and has also challenged Olympic® Bronze Medalist Yamaguchi Falcao.

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jose Charles

Representing Roseland, N.J., Vito Mielnicki Jr (14-1, 9 KOs) returns to the ring for the second time this year after stopping Omar Rosales in four rounds in January. The 20-year-old picked up three wins in 2022, earning unanimous decisions over Dan Karpency and Limberth Ponce, plus a stoppage of Jimmy Williams. Mielnicki first turned heads during his exceptional amateur career where he compiled a 147-22 record and was named the Most Outstanding Boxer of the 2011 Junior National Golden Gloves, amongst many accolades before turning pro.

Fighting out of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico, Jose Charles (20-3-1, 12 KOs) will look to start a new winning streak after his four-bout run was halted by former world champion Austin Trout in December 2022. The 29-year-old will be fighting in the U.S. for the third consecutive outing when he steps into the ring on April 22.

In other Davis vs Garcia undercard action

The non-televised undercard lineup will feature unbeaten lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield (13-0, 10 KOs) dueling Mexico’s Valentin Leon Jr. (23-1-2, 19 KOs) in a fight scheduled for 10-rounds, plus heavyweight prospect Tristan Kalkreuth (9-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round matchup.

Rounding out the card is middleweight prospect Lorenzo Simpson (12-0, 7 KOs) in a six-round bout against Iowa’s Pachino Hill (8-1-1, 6 KOs), super welterweight prospect Jalil “Major” Hackett (5-0, 4 KOs) battling Jason Phillips (3-3-2) in a four-round fight and bantamweight prospect Cuttino Oliver (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-round attraction facing Mexico’s Roberto Cantu Pena (3-2, 3 KOs).

Davis vs Garcia fight card

The current Davis vs Garcia fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, lightweight

David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas, 10 rounds, middleweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Non-televised prelims

Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr, 10 rounds, lightweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena, 4 rounds, bantamweight

In Australia, Davis vs Garcia airs live on pay-per-view on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, April 23.