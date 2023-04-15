Showtime has released a clip from episode two of the four-part documentary series Catching Lightning. In the clip, infamous mixed martial arts fighter “Lightning” Lee Murray states that he was unaware a child would be involved in the kidnapping that was part of the 2006 Securitas Depot cash heist in which nearly £53 million in cash (more than $92 million USD at the time) was stolen. The episode premieres on Showtime this Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and is now available on Showtime streaming and on-demand platforms.

The clip features a dramatic reenactment of the kidnapping, filmed at the actual scene of the crime in Herne Bay, Kent, England, backed by audio from a never-before-heard, previously recorded jailhouse conversation. In the recording, Murray reveals that he was unaware that a young child would be at the home of Colin Dixon, the general manager of the Securitas Depot, and become extra collateral during the kidnapping of Dixon’s wife. Disguised as police officers, the robbers make the spur of the moment decision to abduct not just their target, but the 8-year-old child as well.

“None of us knew that they had a kid, a young kid anyway,” Murray says in the recorded jailhouse conversation provided by one of Murray’s closest friends, Pard. “That was just sprung on us at the moment. Obviously, we’d gone too far down the road to turn back.”

Directed by two-time Emmy® Award winner Pat Kondelis (Outcry, Disgraced), Catching Lightning tells the surreal tale of Great Britain’s Securitas Depot robbery in 2006 with new interviews, striking revelations and never-before-heard aspects of the heist. The four-part series is produced by Kondelis’ award-winning film and television production team at Bat Bridge Entertainment, executive produced by Kondelis, Jody M. Wingrove, Vinnie Malhotra and Stephen Espinoza and co-executive produced by Lauren Barker.