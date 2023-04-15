Mikaela Mayer vs Lucy Wildheart on April 15 in London

Mikaela Mayer has a new opponent for her lightweight debut on Saturday, April 15 at Copper Box Arena in London. Former unified junior lightweight champion from the United States faces Swedish contender Lucy Wildheart for the interim WBC belt. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout, serving as the co-feature to Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang live on ESPN+.

Mayer’s original opponent, Christina Linardatou, was forced to withdraw after not meeting British Boxing Board of Control requirements, as per Top Rank’s announcement.

In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo on Sunday, April 16.

Based in Brentwood, Essex, Wildheart (10-1, 4 KOs) was in action in October 2022 when she scored a points decision against Klaudia Ferenczi and secured her fifth win in a row. In June 2019, the native of Lessebo, Sweden dropped a unanimous decision against Estelle Mossely in her bid to lift the IBO strap.

