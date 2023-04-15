Search
MMA

PFL 3: Aubin-Mercier vs Burgos results

Newswire
Stream PFL 3 Aubin-Mercier vs Burgos results live from Las Vegas
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs Shane Burgos faceoff | PFL MMA

2023 PFL Regular Season

PFL 3: Aubin-Mercier vs Burgos airs live stream from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 14. The fight card features a series of bouts in the welterweight and lightweight classes. In the main event, 2022 PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier of Canada faces the promotional newcomer Shane Burgos of the United States. The co-main event is a lightweight battle between Clay Collard of the United States and Yamato Nishikawa of Japan.

Advertisements

Also on the card, Denis Goltsov faces Cezar Ferreira of Brazil, Carlos Leal of Brazil takes on David Zawada of Germany and Magomed Umalatov meets Dilano Taylor of Jamaica. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 15.

How to watch PFL 3: Aubin-Mercier vs Burgos

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, April 14
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, April 15
Time: 9 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 3: Aubin-Mercier vs Burgos from practically anywhere.

PFL 3 results

Get PFL 3: Aubin-Mercier vs Burgos full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos
  • Clay Collard vs. Yamato Nishikawa
  • Denis Goltsov vs. Cezar Ferreira
  • Carlos Leal def. David Zawada by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:25)
  • Magomed Umalatov def. Dilano Taylor by KO (punches, R1 at 1:31)

Prelims

  • Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi
  • Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Ben Egli
  • Raush Manfio vs. Alex Martinez
  • Shane Mitchell vs. Nayib Lopez
  • Bruno Miranda vs. Ahmed Amir
  • Zach Juusola vs. Brandon Jenkins
  • Natan Schulte vs. Stevie Ray
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097