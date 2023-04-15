PFL 3: Aubin-Mercier vs Burgos airs live stream from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 14. The fight card features a series of bouts in the welterweight and lightweight classes. In the main event, 2022 PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier of Canada faces the promotional newcomer Shane Burgos of the United States. The co-main event is a lightweight battle between Clay Collard of the United States and Yamato Nishikawa of Japan.
Also on the card, Denis Goltsov faces Cezar Ferreira of Brazil, Carlos Leal of Brazil takes on David Zawada of Germany and Magomed Umalatov meets Dilano Taylor of Jamaica. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 15.
How to watch PFL 3: Aubin-Mercier vs Burgos
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, April 14
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, April 15
Time: 9 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 3: Aubin-Mercier vs Burgos from practically anywhere.
PFL 3 results
Get PFL 3: Aubin-Mercier vs Burgos full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos
- Clay Collard vs. Yamato Nishikawa
- Denis Goltsov vs. Cezar Ferreira
- Carlos Leal def. David Zawada by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:25)
- Magomed Umalatov def. Dilano Taylor by KO (punches, R1 at 1:31)
Prelims
- Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi
- Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Ben Egli
- Raush Manfio vs. Alex Martinez
- Shane Mitchell vs. Nayib Lopez
- Bruno Miranda vs. Ahmed Amir
- Zach Juusola vs. Brandon Jenkins
- Natan Schulte vs. Stevie Ray