Boothwyn, Pennsylvania’s Bill Algeo (17-7) claimed the win against his fellow-American TJ Brown (17-10) of Pine Bluff, Arkansas via rear-naked choke, when the pair squared off on the top of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen prelims live stream on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. The featherweight bout was stopped by the referee at 1 minute and 40 seconds into the second round following the tap.

Bill Algeo forces the tap in round 2?? #UFCKansasCity

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 16.

