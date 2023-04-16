Brandon Royval (15-6) came out on top when he faced Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1) at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen live stream on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. The native of Denver, Colorado claimed the win by knockout, sending his opponent from Brazil to the canvas with a big right knee and finished with punches. The flyweight bout was stopped at 2 minutes and 9 seconds into the first round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 16.

Get all UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen results.