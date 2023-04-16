Denise Gomes (7-2) dominated and stopped Bruna Brasil (8-3-1), when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen live stream on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. The all-Brazilian women’s strawweight clash ended at 2 minutes and 42 seconds into the second round, after the native of Sant’Ana do Livramento had her opponent from Paranavai pinned to the canvas, delivering heavy punches.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 16.

