Edson Barboza (23-11) rebounded from a pair of defeats when he faced Billy Quarantillo (17-5) at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen live stream on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. No. 14-ranked featherweight contender from Brazil claimed the win, knocking his Ransomville, New York-born opponent out with a big knee. The fight ended at 2:37 into the first round.

FIRST ROUND KO FOR EDSON BARBOZA ? #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/w3DpcsX1RZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 16, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 16.

Get all UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen results.