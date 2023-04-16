Gillian Robertson (12-7) secured the win, while Piera Rodriguez (9-1) recorded her first career defeat, when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen live stream on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. The Canadian fighter took the victory over her opponent from Venezuela via armbar.

The armbar gets it done for Gillian Robertson in round two ? #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/dfmPVXkeNP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 15, 2023

The women’s strawweight contest was stopped by the referee at 4:21 into the second round. Rodriguez was protesting the stoppage.

Piera Rodriguez said post-fight that she didn't tap to Gillian Robertson #UFCKansasCity. pic.twitter.com/zBYZ8bvUF6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 15, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 16.

Get all UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen results.