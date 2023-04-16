Search
Gillian Robertson takes second-round submission win against Piera Rodriguez at UFC Kansas City

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen

Gillian Robertson (12-7) secured the win, while Piera Rodriguez (9-1) recorded her first career defeat, when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen live stream on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. The Canadian fighter took the victory over her opponent from Venezuela via armbar.

The women’s strawweight contest was stopped by the referee at 4:21 into the second round. Rodriguez was protesting the stoppage.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 16.

Get all UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen results.

