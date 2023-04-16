Search
Ion Cutelaba TKO’s Tanner Boser in first round at UFC Kansas City

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen

Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1) defeated Tanner Boser (20-10-1), when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen live stream on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. The Moldovan light heavyweight took the win via TKO, delivering a number of unanswered punches, while his pinned opponent from Canada was trying to get back on his feet. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 5 seconds into the opening round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 16.

Get all UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen results.

