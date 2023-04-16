Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang full fight video highlights

Zhang Zhilei (25-1-1, 20 KOs) claimed the interim WBO heavyweight title against local favorite Joe Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs), when the pair squared off in the main event live on ESPN+ from Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, April 15. The scheduled for 12 rounds bout was stopped half way through, and ended in favor of Chinese contender, who took the victory against fellow Olympic silver medalist via TKO. The ringside doctor put a halt to the contest at 1 minute and 23 seconds into the sixth round due to Joyce’s right eye injury.

“Today belongs to me,” Zhang said post-fight. “It belongs to everyone who showed up. It belongs to every Chinese person who showed up today.”

“I’m 39 years old. But I’m disciplined. I train hard. The next step is for me to fight for a world title.”

Joyce said: “I’m just disappointed with my performance. The [left] hand kept hitting me, and I couldn’t get out of the way. So, respect to Zhilei Zhang. It was a good fight, but I think I could have done better.”

“I haven’t fought a southpaw for so long. Credit to him because he’s a good fighter. I gave it my all, and I think I can do better. It’s just disappointing. I expected to win like I normally do.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo Sunday, April 16.

