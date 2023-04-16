Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen squared off in the main event of UFC Kansas City live on ESPN+ from on Saturday, April 15. The contest featured former UFC featherweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender of Honolulu, Hawaii up against No. 4-ranked contender of Ipswich, England.
The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, two judges scored the fight 49-46 and one judge had it 48-47, all in favor of “Blessed”.
With the victory by unanimous decision Max Holloway improved to 24-7 and returned to winning ways. In his previous bout in July 2022 he dropped a unanimous decision against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski in their trilogy fight.
Arnold Allen dropped to 19-2. The defeat snapped his 12-win streak.
Check out Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 16.
Get UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen full fight card results.