Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen squared off in the main event of UFC Kansas City live on ESPN+ from on Saturday, April 15. The contest featured former UFC featherweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender of Honolulu, Hawaii up against No. 4-ranked contender of Ipswich, England.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, two judges scored the fight 49-46 and one judge had it 48-47, all in favor of “Blessed”.

With the victory by unanimous decision Max Holloway improved to 24-7 and returned to winning ways. In his previous bout in July 2022 he dropped a unanimous decision against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski in their trilogy fight.

Arnold Allen dropped to 19-2. The defeat snapped his 12-win streak.

Check out Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Holloway vs Allen full fight video highlights

Arnold Allen makes his Octagon walk.

The biggest opportunity of his career!@ArnoldBFA making his walk to the Octagon at #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/Hs81LBULjK — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2023

Here comes Max Holloway.

Fight time.

LAST CHANCE ? Who do you see taking the W for our #UFCKansasCity main event? pic.twitter.com/Eg6TggPNoy — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) April 16, 2023

Round 1.

Holloway hoy con una guardia zurda, no su habitual #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/Q6AYJFSuXE — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 16, 2023

Allen no quiere quedarse atrás con sus ataques #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/JjbCeeTqAG — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 16, 2023

Pinta para que esto sea una pelea de pie, como se esperaba #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/XfKoMrsFAU — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 16, 2023

El excampeón parece haber impuesto ritmo y condiciones en este primer round, pero es temprano en la noche #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/UPQrncKUPx — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 16, 2023

Round 2.

Esas combinaciones de Max son voluminosas y efectivas #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/IrcvdXyvJ5 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 16, 2023

Round 3.

Lindo y rápido ataque de Max #UFCKansascity pic.twitter.com/o5wWs6jOxe — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 16, 2023

Termina el 3o en una pelea cerrada y dura #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/qC5K203fBQ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 16, 2023

Primera vez que Allen está en un 4o round en toda su carrera #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/unVyUjXKcu — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 16, 2023

Round 4.

Otra patada poderosa al cuerpo por parte de Max #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/cw039J6fWX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 16, 2023

Round 5.

Allen se viene agresivo buscando ganar la pelea en este 5o round #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/HxgJH0jrS6 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 16, 2023

Allen lo está intentando y muestra corazón!!! #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/dLqy0H6tSc — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 16, 2023

25 minutes done!



Decision between these two up next at #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/F3njurxsxc — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2023

Verdict.

The best stays Blessed!@BlessedMMA takes your #UFCKansasCity main event by unanimous decision over Arnold Allen ? pic.twitter.com/X0msgQ9stk — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2023

Post-fight.

Max Holloway is an absolute class act ? #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/2bHQpXn5fn — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 16.

Get UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen full fight card results.