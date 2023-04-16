Search
UFC

Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen full fight video highlights

Newswire

UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen

Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen squared off in the main event of UFC Kansas City live on ESPN+ from on Saturday, April 15. The contest featured former UFC featherweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender of Honolulu, Hawaii up against No. 4-ranked contender of Ipswich, England.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, two judges scored the fight 49-46 and one judge had it 48-47, all in favor of “Blessed”.

With the victory by unanimous decision Max Holloway improved to 24-7 and returned to winning ways. In his previous bout in July 2022 he dropped a unanimous decision against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski in their trilogy fight.

Arnold Allen dropped to 19-2. The defeat snapped his 12-win streak.

Check out Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Holloway vs Allen full fight video highlights

Arnold Allen makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Max Holloway.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 16.

Get UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097