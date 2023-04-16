Mikaela Mayer came out on top in her lightweight debut, when she faced Lucy Wildheart at Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, April 15. The contest featured former unified super featherweight champion of the United States up against Sweden-born, UK-based contender. The pair battled it out for the vacant interim WBC belt. The bout served as the co-feature on the card, headlined by Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang for the WBO interim heavyweight title.

After ten rounds the scores were 98-91, 98-92 and 100-90, all in favor of Mayer.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Mikaela Mayer returned to winning ways and improved to 18-1, 5 KOs. In her previous bout last October in London, the 32-year-old Los Angeles-native suffered the defeat by split decision against Alycia Baumgardner in their ten-round super featherweight championship unification.

In her first fight at 135 lbs, Mayer landed the interim WBC lightweight title. Post-fight she said she was going to wait for the winner of expected rematch between undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano.

“I do believe that Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are supposed to go for their rematch, so assuming that still happens, I will challenge the winner of that,” Mikaela Mayer said. “So, it’s definitely really exciting for me. This is where I belong. I belong in big fights. I belong in world title fights. I’m in my prime. I feel great, and I want the toughest challenges possible, and right now at 135, that’s Katie Taylor.”

30-year-old Lucy Wildheart, who took the fight on a short notice, after Mayer’s original opponent, Christina Linardatou, was forced to withdraw due to not meeting British Boxing Board of Control requirements, dropped to 10-2, 4 KOs. The defeat snapped her five-win streak.

“She stepped in at the last minute, so that was really gutsy of her,” Mayer said. “It’s definitely a big fight for her to just jump in at 24 hours’ notice. But she was tough and durable. I see why she had the confidence to do that, so props to her.”

“I like to fight on the inside, so once I knew that she couldn’t outbox me, I decided to take it to her a little bit and try to break her down to the body.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 16.

