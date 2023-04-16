UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen aka UFC Kansas City airs live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between former champion and No. 2 ranked Max Holloway (23-7) of Honolulu, Hawaii and No. 4 Arnold Allen (19-1) of Ipswich, England. The co-main event is a 145-pound battle between Brazil’s Edson Barboza (22-11) and Billy Quarantillo (17-4) of Ransomville, New York. In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, April 16.

Also on the card, Dustin Jacoby (18-6-1) of the United States goes up against Azamat Murzakanov (12-0) at light heavyweight. As well at light heavyweight, Tanner Boser (20-9-1) of Canada takes on Ion Cutelaba (16-9-1) of Moldova. Plus, Pedro Munhoz (19-7) of Brazil and Chris Gutierrez (19-3-2) of the United States duel at bantamweight. In addition, Clay Guida (38-19) of the United States and Rafa Garcia (15-3) of Mexico square off at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, April 15

Main Card: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT

Prelims: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Sunday, April 16

Main Card: 10:30 am AEST

Prelims: 7:30 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen results

Get UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser

Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

Preliminary card

Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown

Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman

Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez

Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos

Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova