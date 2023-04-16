UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen aka UFC Kansas City airs live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between former champion and No. 2 ranked Max Holloway (23-7) of Honolulu, Hawaii and No. 4 Arnold Allen (19-1) of Ipswich, England. The co-main event is a 145-pound battle between Brazil’s Edson Barboza (22-11) and Billy Quarantillo (17-4) of Ransomville, New York. In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, April 16.
Also on the card, Dustin Jacoby (18-6-1) of the United States goes up against Azamat Murzakanov (12-0) at light heavyweight. As well at light heavyweight, Tanner Boser (20-9-1) of Canada takes on Ion Cutelaba (16-9-1) of Moldova. Plus, Pedro Munhoz (19-7) of Brazil and Chris Gutierrez (19-3-2) of the United States duel at bantamweight. In addition, Clay Guida (38-19) of the United States and Rafa Garcia (15-3) of Mexico square off at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, April 15
Main Card: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
Prelims: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Sunday, April 16
Main Card: 10:30 am AEST
Prelims: 7:30 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen from practically anywhere.
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen results
Get UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
- Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
- Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser
- Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
- Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia
Preliminary card
- Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown
- Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau
- Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman
- Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez
- Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
- Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes
- Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos
- Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova