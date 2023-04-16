Zak Cummings (25-7) dominated Ed Herman (27-16) when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen live stream on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. The light heavyweight bout was stopped by the referee at 4 minutes and 13 seconds into the third round after the local favorite delivered a series of big punches dropping his opponent to the canvas.

The 38-native of Irving, Texas, based in Kansas City, Missouri secured his second win in a row and announced his retirement in the post-fight interview. His Vancouver, Washington-born, Portland, Oregon-based 42-year-old opponent got his three-win streak snapped, which also marked his final appearance inside the UFC Octagon.

Zak Cummings gets the W in front of his home crowd ? #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/AHhorblZZj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 15, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 16.

