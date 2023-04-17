Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) battle it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The highly anticipated contest features Baltimore’s undefeated five-time, three-division world champion up against unbeaten top contender from Los Alamitos, California. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout live on pay-per-view. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

The date when Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 23.

In the co-main event Cuba’s undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr (8-0, 7 KOs) defends his title against Brazil’s 2012 Olympian Yamaguchi Falcao (24-1-1). The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the PPV card, a ten-round super middleweight rematch between Philadelphia-native Gabriel Rosado (26-16, 15 KOs) and Indio, California’s Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KOs) by way of Uzbekistan. Rosado KO’d Melikuziev in the third round of their first fight in June 2021.

The PPV opener pits Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona and Mexico City-born, San Antonio-based Kevin Salgado (15-1-1, 10 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at middleweight.

Among Davis vs Garcia non-PPV undercard bouts, Ukraine-born, Poland-based Fiodor Czerkaszyn (21-0, 13 KOs) and Elias Espadas (22-5, 15 KOs) of Merida, Mexico duel in the ten-rounder at middleweight. As well, Vito Mielnicki Jr (14-1, 9 KOs) of Roseland, New Jersey and Jose Charles (20-3-1, 12 KOs) of Reynosa, Mexico square off in the ten-rounder at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia tickets

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, April 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas are on sale.

Davis vs Garcia tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia in USA

Boxing fans the United States can watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live stream on DAZN PPV. The date is Saturday, April 22. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 23. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia in other countries

Boxing fans in Canada and New Zealand can watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live stream on DAZN PPV.

In the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Portugal and Belgium, Davis vs Garcia is available as part of DAZN regular subscription.

In selected markets, Davis vs Garcia also airs live on pay-per-view on FITE.

Davis vs Garcia start time is scheduled for 5 pm PT in Canada, 12 pm NZST in New Zealand, 1 am BST in the UK and 2 am CEST in Europe.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Davis vs Garcia from practically anywhere.

Davis vs Garcia Fight Week schedule of events

A series of events has been scheduled for Davis vs Garcia Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT). Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Tuesday, April 18

Davis vs Garcia Grand Arrival is on Tuesday, April 18 at MGM Lobby. The start time is 12 pm PT.

Wednesday, April 19

Davis vs Garcia undercard media workout is on Wednesday, April 19 at MGM Grand Casino Floor. The start time is 1 pm PT. The list of participants includes Vito Mielnicki Jr., Kevin Salgado, Bektemir Melukuziev, Yamaguchi Falcao, Elijah Garcia, Gabe Rosado and David Morrell Jr.

Thursday, April 20

The final Davis vs Garcia pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, April 20 at KA Theatre at MGM Grand. The start time is 1 pm PT. In attendance Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, David Morrell Jr., Yamaguchi Falcao, Gabe Rosado, Bektemir Melikuziev, Elijah Garcia and Kevin Salgado.

Friday, April 21

The official Davis vs Garcia weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, April 21 at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena. The start time is 3 pm PT.

Saturday, April 22

Davis vs Garcia fight date is Saturday, April 22. The location is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Doors open at 1 pm PT. The first fight begins at 1 pm PT. Undercard starts at 3 pm PT.

Davis vs Garcia PPV starts at 5 pm PT.

The post-fight press conference follows the event as the action inside the boxing ring concludes.

Davis vs Garcia fight card

The full Davis vs Garcia fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, lightweight

David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas, 10 rounds, middleweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Non-televised prelims

Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr, 10 rounds, lightweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena, 4 rounds, bantamweight