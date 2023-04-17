Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs) and Joe Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) square off in the main event at Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, April 22. The contest features Tajikistan’s undefeated IBF super featherweight champion making his first title defense against unbeaten former champion from the UK. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 23.

Among Rakhimov vs Cordina undercard bouts, Manchester’s former title challenger Zelfa Barrett (28-2, 16 KOs) and American Jason Sanchez (16-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico battle it out in the ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Continental super featherweight belt. As well, Manchester-born, London-based Jordan Thompson (14-0, 11 KOs) defends his IBF European cruiserweight title in the ten-rounder against Luke Watkins (16=2, 11 KOs) of Swindon, Wiltshire.

Also on the card, Gavin Gwynne (15-2-1, 3 KOs) defends his British lightweight strap in the ten-round all-Welsh clash against Craig Woodruff (12-6-1, 4 KOs). Plus, Derby’s Sandy Ryan (5-1, 2 KOs) faces Marie-Pier Houle (8-0-1, 2 KOs) of Canada in the ten-rounder for the vacant WBO welterweight crown. In addition, Skye Nicolson (6-0) of Australia and Linda Laura Lecca (15-6-2, 3 KOs) of Peru duel in the eight-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina tickets

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, April 22 at Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, Wales are on sale.

Rakhimov vs Cordina tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

How to watch Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina

Boxing fans can watch Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, April 22. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

How to watch Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, April 23. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Rakhimov vs Cordina from practically anywhere.

Rakhimov vs Cordina fight card

The current Rakhimov vs Cordina lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Rakhimov’s IBF super featherweight title

Zelfa Barrett vs. Jason Sanchez, 10 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBA Continental super featherweight title

Jordan Thompson vs. Luke Watkins, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – Thompson’s IBF European cruiserweight title

Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff, 12 rounds, lightweight – Gwynne British lightweight title

Sandy Ryan vs. Marie-Pier Houle, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBO welterweight title

Skye Nicolson vs. Linda Laura Lecca, 8 rounds, featherweight

Sammy Lee vs. Juris Zundovskis, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Brandon Scott vs. Karan Gill, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Miles Gordon Darby vs. Phil Williams, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Nathan Howells vs. Jahfieus Faure, 6 rounds, super featherweight