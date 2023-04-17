UFC Vegas 71 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 22. The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes.

Advertisements

Sergei Pavlovich (17-1) won five bouts in a row via first-round stoppage. In his previous bout in December 2022, No. 3-ranked contender KO’d Tai Tuivasa. Also in 2022, he stopped Derrick Lewis and Shamil Abdurakhimov.

Curtis Blaydes (17-3, 1 NC) of the United States won three of his previous bouts. No. 4-ranked contender was last in action in July 2022, when he took the win via first-round TKO against Tom Aspinall, who sustained knee injury. Before that he stopped Chris Daukaus in the second round and scored a unanimous decision against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

In the co-main event, Song Yadong (19-7-1, 1 NC) of China and Ricky Simon (20-3) of the United States battle it out at bantamweight. Yadong is looking to rebound from the defeat via fourth-round TKO against Cory Sandhagen, which snapped his three-win streak. Simon won his previous bout against Jack Shore by submission in the second round, and eyes his sixth straight victory.

Also on the main card, Brad Tavares (19-8) of the United States takes on Bruno Silva (22-8) of Brazil at middleweight. As well, Bobby Green (29-14-1) and Jared Gordon (19-6) square off in an-all American clash at lightweight. Plus, Iasmin Lucindo (13-5) of Brazil meets Brogan Walker (8-3) of the United States at women’s flyweight. In addition, Jeremiah Wells (11-2-1) faces his fellow-American Matthew Semelsberger (11-4) at welterweight.

The top of preliminary card features USA’s Ricky Glenn (22-6-2) up against his compatriot Christos Giagos (19-10) at lightweight. Also on the card, Rani Yahya (28-10-1) of Brazil faces off Montel Jackson (12-2) of the United States at bantamweight and Karol Rosa (16-4) meets Norma Dumont (8-2) in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s featherweight.

Among other bouts, Mohammed Usman (9-2) of Nigeria goes up against Junior Tafa (4-0) of Australia at heavyweight, Francis Marshall (7-0) of the United States squares off against William Gomis (11-2) of France at featherweight and Priscila Cachoeira (12-4) and Karine Silva (15-4) clash in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s flyweight. Kicking off the action, Brady Hiestand (7-2) of the United States and Batgerel Danaa (12-4) of Mongolia duel at bantamweight.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes airs live on Sunday, April 23.

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes card

Main card

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez

Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Preliminary card

Ricky Glenn vs. Christos Giagos

Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson

Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont

Mohammed Usman vs. Junior Tafa

Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva

Brady Hiestand vs. Danaa Batgerel