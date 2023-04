Two-division undisputed world champion Claressa Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) of Flint, MI and four-division world champion Hanna Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs) of Alajuela, Costa Rica square off in the rematch live stream on DAZN from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, June 3. Ahead of the event, the fighters host a launch press conference.

In Australia, Shields vs Gabriels 2 airs live on Sunday, June 4.