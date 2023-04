Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) battle it out live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. Kicking off the fight week, Baltimore’s undefeated five-time, three-division world champion and top contender from Los Alamitos, California make their Grand Arrivals at MGM Lobby.

In Australia, Davis vs Garcia airs live on pay-per-view on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, April 23.