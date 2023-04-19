Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) battle it out in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The pair squares off in the 12-round highly anticipated showdown live on pay-per-view. Kicking off the fight week, Baltimore’s undefeated five-time, three-division world champion and unbeaten top contender from Los Alamitos, California made their grand arrivals at MGM Grand.

In the co-main event, WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr defends his title against Olympic bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao. Also on the card, Gabriel Rosado and Bektemir Melikuziev meet in the rematch at super middleweight. The PPV opener features Elijah Garcia and Kevin Salgado at middleweight.

Gervonta Davis: Hopefully he comes ready. If not, it will be an early night

A five-time, three-division world champion who has sold out arenas from coast-to-coast, Davis expressed his excitement for Saturday’s long-awaited showdown and stated that if Garcia doesn’t come prepared, the Baltimore-native may leave the ring with an early KO.

“This means everything,” said Davis. “We are putting everything on the line. Coming from where I come from, this is big. I witnessed Floyd Mayweather, and all the top guys fight in Las Vegas. This is the top-level. I’m ready.”

Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“My first goal was to win a belt. I never thought I would be in Las Vegas having a big fight. This is a dream come true. I won’t let my people down.”

“You have to tune in. It’s something that you don’t want to miss. Hopefully he comes ready. If not, it will be an early night.”

Ryan Garcia: In the blink of an eye, it will be finished

The popular and hard-hitting Southern California-native Garcia has continuously stated his confidence throughout the lead up to the fight and re-stated his promise of an early night on Tuesday, while also showing his appreciation for reaching this point in his career.

“This is beautiful,” said Garcia. “I look around and I see all the hard work I put in. I see all the hours I put in the gym. I’m just so grateful for this moment. It isn’t even about private jets or limousines. It’s really about the fight coming together.”

Ryan Garcia | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“I had a mission, and I had a vision to fight Gervonta Davis, and to bring the fans what they really wanted to see. I made it happen. That’s what I’m happy about more than anything in life right now.”

“In the blink of an eye, it will be finished. That’s what’s going to happen. Everybody will be shocked. Nobody will have anything to say. No words will be spoken.”

In Australia, Davis vs Garcia airs live on pay-per-view on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, April 23.