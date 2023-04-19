Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia square off in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, April 23 at 10 am AEST. The contest features Baltimore’s undefeated five-time, three-division world champion up against unbeaten top contender from Los Alamitos, California. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

28-year-old Gervonta “Tank” Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) was in action in January when he stopped Hector Garcia in eight rounds. 24-year-old “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) last fought in July 2022 when he KO’d Javier Fortuna in Round 6. The highly anticipated showdown pits the fighters in their prime, who look to secure “The Face of Boxing” status.

In the co-main, undefeated David Morrell Jr (8-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba puts his WBA super middleweight title on the line against Olympic bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao (24-1-1) of Brazil. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the PPV card, Gabriel Rosado (26-16, 15 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania faces his old rival Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KOs) of Indio, California by way of Uzbekistan. Rosado stopped Melikuziev in the third round of their first fight in June 2021. The rematch is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

Kicking off the action, Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona and Kevin Salgado (15-1-1, 10 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas by way of Mexico battle it out in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live stream on DAZN PPV and on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 23. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST.

The PPV cost on DAZN is $14.99, added to $13.99 DAZN monthly subscription.

The PPV cost on Kayo is $29.95, with no separate subscription required.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Davis vs Garcia Sydney time (AEST)

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at 10 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Davis vs Garcia Melbourne time (AEST)

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia start time in Melbourne, VIC is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at 10 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Davis vs Garcia Brisbane time (AEST)

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at 10 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Davis vs Garcia Perth time (AWST)

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at 8 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 am AWST.

Davis vs Garcia Adelaide time (ACST)

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at 9:30 am ACST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 12:30 pm ACST.

Davis vs Garcia Hobart time (AEST)

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia start time in Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at 10 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Davis vs Garcia Canberra time (AEST)

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia start time in Canberra, ACT is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at 10 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Davis vs Garcia Darwin time (ACST)

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at 9:30 am ACST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 12:30 pm ACST.

Davis vs Garcia fight card

The full Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, lightweight

David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas, 10 rounds, middleweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Non-televised prelims

Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr, 10 rounds, lightweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena, 4 rounds, bantamweight