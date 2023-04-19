Search
Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia open workout

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Davis vs Garcia: 12-round highly anticipated showdown live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena

Undefeated five-time, three-division world champion Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) and unbeaten top contender Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) square off in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The highly anticipated showdown is scheduled for twelve rounds. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host an open workout.

Also partaking in the workout, other fighters battling it out on the night, including Vito Mielnicki Jr., Kevin Salgado, Bektemir Melikuziev, Yamaguchi Falcao, Elijah Garcia, Gabe Rosado and David Morrell Jr.

In Australia, Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia airs live on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

Get the full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097