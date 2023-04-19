Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia open workout

Undefeated five-time, three-division world champion Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) and unbeaten top contender Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) square off in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The highly anticipated showdown is scheduled for twelve rounds. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host an open workout.

Also partaking in the workout, other fighters battling it out on the night, including Vito Mielnicki Jr., Kevin Salgado, Bektemir Melikuziev, Yamaguchi Falcao, Elijah Garcia, Gabe Rosado and David Morrell Jr.

In Australia, Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia airs live on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

Get the full fight card and start time.