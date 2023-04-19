Undefeated IBF super featherweight champion Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs) makes his first title defense against unbeaten former champion Joe Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, April 22. The world championship bout airs live on DAZN. Two days before the clash, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

Also on the card, Gavin Gwynne (15-2-1, 3 KOs) defends his British lightweight belt against Craig Woodruff (12-6-1, 4 KOs) in a ten-round all-Welsh showdown. In addition, Jordan Thompson (14-0, 11 KOs) defends his IBF European cruiserweight title against Luke Watkins (16-2, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder. As well, Sandy Ryan (5-1, 2 KOs) and Marie-Pier Houle (8-0-1, 2 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBO welterweight title.

In Australia, the event airs live on Fox Sports 506 on Sunday, April 23.

