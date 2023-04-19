UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 22. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 23.

In the five-round main event, No. 3-ranked heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich (17-1) is looking for his sixth straight victory when he faces No. 4 Curtis Blaydes (17-3, 1 NC) of the United States, who won three bouts in a row. In the co-main event, Brad Tavares (19-8) of the United States and Bruno Silva (22-8) of Brazil square off at middleweight.

Also on the card, Jared Gordon (19-6) and Bobby Green (29-14-1) meet in an-all American battle at lightweight. As well, Brogan Walker (8-3) of the United States and Iasmin Lucindo (13-5) of Brazil duel at women’s flyweight. Plus, Jeremiah Wells (11-2-1) faces his fellow-American Matthew Semelsberger (11-4) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 22. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 71 Australia time, Pavlovich vs Blaydes

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Sunday, April 23. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes from practically anywhere.

UFC Vegas 71 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez

Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Preliminary card

Rick Glenn vs. Christos Giagos

Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson

Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont

Mohammed Usman vs. Junior Tafa

Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva

Brady Hiestand vs. Danaa Batgerel