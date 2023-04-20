Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
MMA

Bellator 294 weigh-in results, Carmouche vs Bennett 2

Newswire

Bellator 294: Carmouche vs Bennett 2

Bellator 294: Carmouche vs Bennett 2 airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, April 21. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Liz Carmouche defends her Bellator women’s flyweight world title in the rematch against DeAnna Bennett.

Get Bellator 294: Carmouche vs Bennett 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 22.

Bellator 294 fight card

Main card

  • Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett – Carmouche’s Bellator women’s flyweight world title
  • Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma
  • Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann
  • Danny Sabatello vs. Marcos Breno
  • Levan Chokheli vs. Michael Lombardo

Prelims

  • Killys Mota vs. Kenneth Cross
  • Tyrell Fortune vs. Sergey Bilostenniy
  • Cris Lencioni vs. Blake Smith
  • Anthony Adams vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov
