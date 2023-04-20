Bellator 294 weigh-in results, Carmouche vs Bennett 2

Bellator 294: Carmouche vs Bennett 2 airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, April 21. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event, Liz Carmouche defends her Bellator women’s flyweight world title in the rematch against DeAnna Bennett.

Get Bellator 294: Carmouche vs Bennett 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 22.

Bellator 294 fight card

Main card

Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett – Carmouche’s Bellator women’s flyweight world title

Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma

Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann

Danny Sabatello vs. Marcos Breno

Levan Chokheli vs. Michael Lombardo

Prelims

Killys Mota vs. Kenneth Cross

Tyrell Fortune vs. Sergey Bilostenniy

Cris Lencioni vs. Blake Smith

Anthony Adams vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov