Claressa Shields targets KO of Hanna Gabriels in rematch

Old rivals Claressa Shields and Hanna Gabriels square off in the rematch on Saturday, June 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The contest pits Flint’s two-division undisputed champion against four-division world champion from Costa Rica. The scheduled for 10 rounds bout airs live stream on DAZN. Ahead of the event, the fighters hosted a launch press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) and Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs) first met in June 2018 also in Detroit. Gabriels dropped Shields in the first round with a right uppercut, left hook combination. Shields bounced back and won the fight by unanimous decision to landed the vacant WBA and inaugural IBF women’s middleweight titles.

In her previous outing last October in London, Shields scored a unanimous decision against her old foe Savannah Marshall to remain undefeated. Gabriels last fought in April 2021 in San Jose, Costa Rica where she stopped Martha Gaytan in the second round and scored her third win in a row.

Here is what Shields and Gabriels had to say at the press conference:

Claressa Shields

“This is a dream come true for me. Born and raised in Flint, you know I’ve come to many games here to watch the Pistons play. Me and my grandmother watched the Pistons play on TV when they won the championship and now to actually be here fighting in front of all these fans…This was unheard of in women’s boxing when I turned pro.”

“I’m fighting here in Detroit in front of all my family and all my friends. Hanna Gabriels is in a real heap of trouble come June 3. Y’all want to be there because this is the fight that will solidify what I’ve been saying, that there’s no girl in this world who can get in the ring with me and take me. I’m a problem.”

“I took on the biggest challenges when I turned pro and Hanna Gabriels was one of my biggest challenges. Back then, I had two belts and I was 5-0. Hanna Gabriels was 18-1 and the one girl that beat her, she came back and beat her. So, we knew Hannah Gabriels was a dog.”

Claressa Shields and Hanna Gabriels at press conference | Dennis Mosley/Salita Promotions

“The knockdown pissed me off because it was a flash knockdown. After the fight I was very upset and very frustrated and I said ‘I want to fight her some more.’ I wanted to do the rematch immediately.”

“I beat her unanimously after being knocked down and this time I don’t want a unanimous decision. I want the knockout. She’s able to get knocked out, it’s happened to her before. I’m able to get knocked down. It happened to me before, but I got back up and won.”

“I have traveled the world and fought girls who were way bigger than Hanna Gabriels and come out on top, so I don’t know why anyone would say I’ve been ducking her. That’s a lie. I haven’t ducked anyone.”

“I’m from Flint, Michigan. I want all the smoke. Whoever got the smoke, let’s go. Let’s fight.”

Hanna Gabriels

“I’m so honored to be here. It’s a privilege to be here in Detroit and hopefully we bring a war again that people will enjoy.”

“We were here in 2018. I remember that fight was a great fight. I think it was a close fight and I wasn’t mad about Claressa winning. I was mad about the cards, because I think I didn’t deserve those cards. Even for your fights afterwards, I don’t think the other girls gave you as much of a fight and they did better on the cards, so I am here to redeem myself.”

“Two years ago, you fought for the undisputed at 154 and I was still the champion there and you avoided me for whatever reason. I am here to take what’s yours at 160.”

Claressa Shields and Hanna Gabriels come face to face at a launch press conference | Dennis Mosley/Salita Promotions

“I am very honored. I am very proud of Claressa. She’s done so much, she’s the face of women’s boxing and she is actually the greatest. She has accomplished so much. It’s not only about the ring, but she has handled pressure. She has backed up her words.”

“She said she’ll beat my ass again and I thought it was a strong word because I didn’t feel like I’d been beaten. But we have the opportunity to do it again.”

“For me, this fight is about heritage. My father used to box and just recently we were speaking about that, and he was telling me some stories about my grandfather, who was a street fighter and my Great Grandfather, who participated in the construction of the rails of the train in Costa Rica when there was slavery in Costa Rica. So it is about heritage today. I am so honored to carry so much and to bring it to this fight and to bring Costa Rica with me.”

In Australia, Claressa Shields vs Hanna Gabriels 2 airs live on Sunday, June 4.