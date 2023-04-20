Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell tops on July 1 in Sheffield, England

Dalton Smith and Sam Maxwell have their fight date confirmed for Saturday, July 1 at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, July 1. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout with the British and Commonwealth super lightweight titles on the line. The event airs live on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

“I can’t wait to see Sheffield’s very own Dalton Smith back at the Utilita Arena on Saturday July 1 as he looks to create more history by winning the British title outright against Liverpool’s Sam Maxwell in front of an electric crowd,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “The arena was bouncing last summer when he claimed the vacant belt against local rival Sam O’Maison and I’m anticipating it to be even louder in there as ‘Thunder’ looks to pick up the Commonwealth title in front of his growing support.”

“He faces his toughest test to date in the shape of former British Champion Maxwell, who will be looking to claim the scalp of one of the brightest talents in world boxing and put his name firmly back in the mix at 140lbs. We’ve got another stacked card in store for fight fans that we will be announcing soon. Catch it all live around the world exclusively on DAZN.”

Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell for British & Commonwealth titles

Sheffield’s Dalton Smith (14-0, 10 KOs) was in action in February in Nottingham, England, where he made the second successful defense of his British super lightweight title, scoring a unanimous decision against Billy Allington. In November 2022, the 26-year-old defeated Kaisee Benjamin also by UD in Manchester, after landing the vacant title via sixth-round TKO of Sam O’maison in front of his hometown crowd in August the same year.

“It will be an honour to win the Lonsdale belt outright on July 1 in my home city and write my name into the history books, as well as picking up the Commonwealth title,” said Smith. “Every British fighter dreams of winning the Lord Lonsdale Challenge Belt when they start out, so to win it for keeps will be a massive box ticked for me as I then kick on. Sam is a great fighter who can really punch. He will be giving it his all to get the British title back and keep his Commonwealth title, but I’m very confident I will have too much for him on the night and it will be another special atmosphere in the arena in front of my home support.”

London-born, Liverpool-based Sam Maxwell (17-1, 11 KOs) last fought on the same Wood vs Lara card in February, when he defeated Shaun Cooper by points. In April 2022, he was stopped by Alejandro Meneses in the ninth round of their bout in Liverpool and suffered his first career defeat. The 34-year-old lifted the Commonwealth belt by unanimous decision against Akeem Ennis Brown back in August 2021.

“It is every boxer’s dream to headline a massive show, so to get the opportunity to do so on a Matchroom Boxing card shown live around the world on DAZN is amazing,” said Maxwell. “My Commonwealth belt is on the line but I’m looking forward to hearing, ‘and the new’ when I regain the British title. I believe no one in the world can beat me when I am at my best. I can’t wait for fight night. The atmosphere is going to be unreal and my fans will definitely be heard.”

The list of undercard bouts is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell airs live on Sunday, July 2.