Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia final pre-fight press conference

Davis vs Garcia: 12-round highly anticipated showdown live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena

Undefeated five-time, three-division world champion Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) takes on unbeaten top contender Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The highly anticipated contest is scheduled for twelve rounds. Two days before the clash, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the twelve-round co-main event, undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr (8-0, 7 KOs) defends his belt against 2012 Olympian Yamaguchi Falcao (24-1-1). Also on the PPV card, Gabriel Rosado (26-16, 15 KOs) and Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KOs) battle it out in a ten-round super middleweight rematch. Plus, Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KOs) and Kevin Salgado (15-1-1, 10 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

