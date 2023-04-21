Bellator 294: Carmouche vs Bennett 2 prelims

Bellator 294: Carmouche vs Bennett 2 free prelims air live from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, April 21 leading to the main card on Showtime.

Among the bouts, Killys Mota squares off against Kenneth Cross. As well, Tyrell Fortune takes on Sergey Bilostenniy and Cris Lencioni faces Blake Smith. Kicking off the action, Anthony Adams battles it out against Sharaf Davlatmurodov.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 22.

