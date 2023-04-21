Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
MMA

Bellator 295 weigh-in results, Stots vs Mix

Newswire
Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix

Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, April 22. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, interim Bellator bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots (19-2) faces No. 2-ranked contender Patchy Mix (17-1). The pair squares off in the World Grand Prix final.

Get Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.

Bellator 295 fight card

Main card

  • Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator Bantamweight WGP final, Stot’s interim title
  • Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kana Watanabe
  • Aaron Pico vs. James Gonzalez
  • Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Ray Borg

Preliminary card

  • Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary
  • Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales
  • Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards
  • Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga
  • Keoni Diggs vs. Weber Almeida
  • Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz
  • Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras
  • Ilara Joanne vs. Bruna Ellen
  • Alexey Shurkevich vs. Masayuki Kikuiri

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMANewsVideo

