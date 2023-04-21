Bellator 295 weigh-in results, Stots vs Mix

Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, April 22. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, interim Bellator bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots (19-2) faces No. 2-ranked contender Patchy Mix (17-1). The pair squares off in the World Grand Prix final.
Get Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.
Bellator 295 fight card
Main card
- Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator Bantamweight WGP final, Stot’s interim title
- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kana Watanabe
- Aaron Pico vs. James Gonzalez
- Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Ray Borg
Preliminary card
- Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary
- Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales
- Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards
- Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga
- Keoni Diggs vs. Weber Almeida
- Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz
- Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras
- Ilara Joanne vs. Bruna Ellen
- Alexey Shurkevich vs. Masayuki Kikuiri