Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) faces Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) in the 12-round main event live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. One month away from his highly anticipated bout against Ukraine’s two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-weight world champion, San Francisco’s undefeated undisputed lightweight champion held a media workout.

Advertisements

Also partaking in the media workout was Australia’s former world champion Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs), who faces Japan’s undefeated former WBO flyweight champion Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs) for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title. Plus, undefeated Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, who faces a to-be-determined opponent in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Both bouts are featured on the two-fight ESPN telecast, preceding the PPV.

Here is what the participants had to say:

Devin Haney

“Camp has been great. I’m feeling good. I’m feeling strong. My weight is good. I’m happy and in good spirts. I’m ready to go.”

“When we go into a fight, it’s a war. It’s combat. Two warriors going at it. We put our life on the line when we go in that ring.”

Devin Haney | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

“He has experience and ring generalship. I know he’s training for a dirty fight. He wants to get in and get as dirty as possible in the clinch. That’s what I’ve heard that he’s training for. We’re just preparing for whatever he brings to the table. We know the type of fight that he wants.”

“It’s a blessing. I’m happy that finally I get my shot at him. The tables have turned. It feels good that the tables have turned. Now I’m the guy giving him the shot. I’m happy that I get to prove myself.”

Andrew Moloney

“My goal is to become a two-time world champion, and I am doing everything I can to achieve my dream. Junto Nakatani is a great fighter, and I truly believe I have what it takes to defeat him.”

Andrew Moloney | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Nico Ali Walsh

“I got my start in boxing at Bill Haney’s gym, and I’m thrilled to be part of such a massive event. Fighting in my hometown is always special. I can’t wait for May 20.”

Nico Ali Walsh and Devin Haney | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

“This is my first scheduled eight-rounder, which represents another step in my professional journey. I’m dedicated to my craft, and I look forward to showing the fans how much I’ve improved since my last fight.”

In Australia, Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko airs live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.