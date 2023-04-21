Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia weigh-in results

Newswire

Davis vs Garcia: 12-round highly anticipated showdown live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena

Undefeated five-time, three-division world champion Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) squares off against unbeaten top contender Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The highly anticipated clash is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr (8-0, 7 KOs) defends his title against 2012 Olympian Yamaguchi Falcao (24-1-1) in a twelve-round bout. Also on the PPV card, Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KOs) takes on Gabriel Rosado (26-16, 15 KOs) in a ten-round super middleweight rematch. In addition, Kevin Salgado (15-1-1, 10 KOs) faces Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Davis vs Garcia fight card

Main card

  • Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, lightweight
  • David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title
  • Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

  • Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Non-televised prelims

  • Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Jalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena, 4 rounds, bantamweight
