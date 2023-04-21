Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia weigh-in results

Undefeated five-time, three-division world champion Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) squares off against unbeaten top contender Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The highly anticipated clash is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr (8-0, 7 KOs) defends his title against 2012 Olympian Yamaguchi Falcao (24-1-1) in a twelve-round bout. Also on the PPV card, Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KOs) takes on Gabriel Rosado (26-16, 15 KOs) in a ten-round super middleweight rematch. In addition, Kevin Salgado (15-1-1, 10 KOs) faces Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, April 23.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Davis vs Garcia fight card

Main card

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, lightweight

David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas, 10 rounds, middleweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Non-televised prelims

Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr, 10 rounds, lightweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena, 4 rounds, bantamweight