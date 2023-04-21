Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia battle it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The 12-round bout pits Baltimore’s undefeated five-time, three-division world champion against unbeaten top contender Ryan Garcia from Los Alamitos, California. Two day away from their highly anticipated showdown live on pay-per-view, the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference, previewed their matchup and went face to face.

Also in attendance at the press conference were WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr and Olympic bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao, who square off in the 12-round co-main event. As well, Gabriel Rosado and Bektemir Melikuziev, who meet in the ten-round super middleweight rematch. In addition, Elijah Garcia and Kevin Salgado, who faceoff in the 10-round middleweight PPV opener.

Here is what the fighters had to say:

Gervonta Davis

“All he talks about is that one punch. I only need one too. I touch that jaw and I’m telling you, you’re going to sleep. I’ll probably break your jaw.

“We’re here. Enough with the talking. I’m ready to get down and dirty. I’m from Baltimore city and you’ll see how we turn it come Saturday. See y’all then.

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“He’s gonna feel me for sure. I am what I say I am. I’m that guy. I didn’t get all the way here for no reason. I put the work in and I got those guys out of there. He’s gonna see it come Saturday night for sure.

“Don’t forget I’m the most accurate puncher out there. Make sure you’ve been practicing on putting your hands up.

“He’s getting his ass whooped. It’s gonna be an exciting fight. I’m excited to be here. I don’t know about him, but I’m coming with some stuff for sure.

“He doesn’t have the fundamentals at all. If Joe Goossen is that great of a trainer, he’s gotta fix his fundamentals. All he’s got is that weak hook. That’s all he’s relying on.

“He’s delusional if he thinks he’s knocking me out. That’s it.”

Ryan Garcia

“Everything is catching up to you. Everything is coming to a halt for you on Saturday night. You’re gonna learn the hard way.

“What an honor to be here. This is a dream come true. I’m seeing my face on the big screens at MGM and this is what I’ve dreamed of since I was a little boy. I’m very happy and excited.

“I don’t have much to say really, I’m just staying focused and preparing. I know there’s a big task at hand, but I’m gonna come out victorious.

“He’s gonna find out exactly why I’m here. You don’t get to this position without having something special. Anybody can see that. We’ll just have to wait and see when I’m in there. He’ll see it when I’m in there.

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“This man has never punished anyone in his life. He’s always losing in these fights. Get that out of your mind. You’re gonna get punished. You got the lowest punch output in boxing.

“This is the biggest moment in sports right now. It means a lot. The magnitude of this fight is huge. Everything is already on the line. I’m just ready to go as deep as I have to. This moment is everything to me. I’ve envisioned this for years and it’s finally here.

“I just need one shot. That left hook. I feel like I’m gonna break his jaw with that hook. I just see him lying on the floor.

“I’m ready to do what I do. I’m gonna end him, I promise that. It’s over.”

David Morrell Jr.

“This is so exciting. I’m thrilled about the opportunity and I want to thank my whole team. This means a lot to me.

“I want a big name in my next fight, so this is the perfect fight and the perfect stage for me to prepare to face the best in the division.

“100% I’m trying to send a message to David Benavidez. I want him to know that I’m ready. I’ve told everyone that I’m ready for all the best fighters at 168-pounds.

David Morrell Jr and Yamaguchi Falcao at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“He’s got his opinion, but it’s not as easy as he says. The amateurs are different than the pros. Look at my last fight, everyone was talking about me losing, but I go in there and get knockouts.

“I’m really thankful for my support from all the Cuban fans out there. I’m ready to knock Falcao out for all of you. He’s going down in five or six rounds.

“I’m ready for what’s in front of me. I have everything I need. I’m focused and I feel great.”

Yamaguchi Falcao

“I’m all about taking on the best and biggest challenges. I love this sport and I believe in myself. I know exactly what I want to do on Saturday night.

“People should know that I’m an Olympic medalist, that I’m very talented and that I’m here to make history and shock the world.

David Morrell Jr and Yamaguchi Falcao at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“I want to leave my imprint on the world right here in Las Vegas and let everyone know that I’ve arrived.

“I stand by my words that I’m gonna knock him out. I love Cuban boxing, but Saturday is gonna be my night. I’m a problem.”

Gabriel Rosado

“The rematch made sense being that I was already in camp getting ready for a big fight. This opportunity presented itself and I thought it made sense on this huge card.

“I took it personally that he thinks the knockout in our first fight was a fluke. I just want to prove him wrong.

“It’s going to be the same outcome this time. We’re going in there locked in. I had a great training camp and I feel amazing.

Gabriel Rosado and Bektemir Melikuziev at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“The fans know that they’re gonna get my best. I’m a Philadelphia warrior. It’s not just about winning, it’s about how I win. It’s hard to top that first knockout, but I’m coming to give a great performance and I can’t wait.

“It’s been a long road for me, but I’m enjoying it and I’m having fun. You gotta have fun doing this. I just want to keep proving that I’m improving as a fighter and that I’m worthy of this stage. Come Saturday night, we’re gonna shine again.”

Bektemir Melikuziev

“I’m very thankful to be on this stage with this big opportunity on a card like this. This is the fight I’ve wanted and the fight I’ve been asking for.

“This is boxing. A mistake was made and a lesson was learned in our first fight. There won’t be any mistake made by me this time.

Gabriel Rosado and Bektemir Melikuziev at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“I’m happy to have this opportunity. I have a great fighter in front of me. I can promise you that no matter how long this fight goes, it’s gonna be exciting and action packed.

“He can think whatever he wants. I have no problem with it. I can just promise that it’s gonna be a great fight and be action packed.

“Whatever happened in the first fight already happened, I’m going to do my talking inside of the ring.”

Elijah Garcia

“The fans are going to see an explosive fight. Salgado is a great opponent, but I’m gonna push the pace and someone is gonna get knocked out. It’s gonna be fought on the inside and we’ll see what happens.

“Phoenix has always had good boxers and great talent and we’re just starting to take the big fights and become champions. I just want to become the next big name from there.

Elijah Garcia and Kevin Salgado at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“My goal is to be champion when I’m 21 years old. If it comes sooner, then I’m ready. Right now I’m just taking it one fight at a time and building myself. I want to be a mandatory by the end of the year.

“Now I feel like I wanna knock him out. I expect to put him out before six and put on a great show for the fans.”

Kevin Salgado

“He can say whatever he wants up here right now. The only one that’s getting knocked out on Saturday is Elijah Garcia.

“I don’t care how young he is or how ambitious he is, I’m going to go in that ring, get the victory and be on my way.

Elijah Garcia and Kevin Salgado at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“One thing is to talk outside the ring, he seems to like to do that. I’m going to talk inside the ring and everyone will see what I’m capable of.”

In Australia, Davis vs Garcia airs live on pay-per-view on DAZN and Kayo on Sunday, April 23.