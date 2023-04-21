Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina weigh-in results

Undefeated IBF super featherweight champion Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs) makes his first title defense against unbeaten former champion Joe Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) in the main event at Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, April 22. The twelve-round world championship clash airs live on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Also on the card, Gavin Gwynne (15-2-1, 3 KOs) defends his British lightweight strap in a ten-round all-Welsh contest against Craig Woodruff (12-6-1, 4 KOs). As well, Jordan Thompson (14-0, 11 KOs) defends his IBF European cruiserweight belt in a ten-rounder against Luke Watkins (16-2, 11 KOs). Plus, Sandy Ryan (5-1, 2 KOs) squares off against Marie-Pier Houle (8-0-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO welterweight title.

In Australia, the event airs live on Fox Sports 506 on Sunday, April 23.

Get Rakhimov vs Cordina full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Rakhimov vs Cordina fight card

Main card

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Rakhimov’s IBF super featherweight title

Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff, 12 rounds, lightweight – Gwynne British lightweight title

Jordan Thompson vs. Luke Watkins, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – Thompson’s IBF European cruiserweight title

Sandy Ryan vs. Marie-Pier Houle, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBO welterweight title

Zelfa Barrett vs. Jason Sanchez, 10 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBA Continental super featherweight title

Undercard

Skye Nicolson vs. Linda Laura Lecca, 8 rounds, featherweight

Brandon Scott vs. Karan Gill, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Nathan Howells vs. Jahfieus Faure, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Sammy Lee vs. Juris Zundovskis, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Miles Gordon Darby vs. Phil Williams, 4 rounds, heavyweight