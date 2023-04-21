UFC Vegas 71 weigh-in results, Pavlovich vs Blaydes

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 22. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich (17-1) and No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes (17-3, 1 NC) battle it out in a five-round heavyweight bout. In the co-main event, Brad Tavares (19-8) takes on Bruno Silva (22-8) at middleweight.

Get UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.

UFC Vegas 71 fight card

Main card

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez

Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Preliminary card

Rick Glenn vs. Christos Giagos

Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson

Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont

Mohammed Usman vs. Junior Tafa

Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva

Brady Hiestand vs. Danaa Batgerel