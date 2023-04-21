UFC Vegas 71 weigh-in results, Pavlovich vs Blaydes

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 22. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, No. 3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich (17-1) and No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes (17-3, 1 NC) battle it out in a five-round heavyweight bout. In the co-main event, Brad Tavares (19-8) takes on Bruno Silva (22-8) at middleweight.
Get UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.
UFC Vegas 71 fight card
Main card
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes
- Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva
- Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon
- Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez
- Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Preliminary card
- Rick Glenn vs. Christos Giagos
- Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson
- Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont
- Mohammed Usman vs. Junior Tafa
- Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis
- Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva
- Brady Hiestand vs. Danaa Batgerel