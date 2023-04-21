Stream Davis vs Garcia live on DAZN
UFC

UFC Vegas 71 weigh-in results, Pavlovich vs Blaydes

Newswire
Curtis Blaydes weigh-in
Curtis Blaydes | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 22. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich (17-1) and No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes (17-3, 1 NC) battle it out in a five-round heavyweight bout. In the co-main event, Brad Tavares (19-8) takes on Bruno Silva (22-8) at middleweight.

Get UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs Blaydes full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.

UFC Vegas 71 fight card

Main card

  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes
  • Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva
  • Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon
  • Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez
  • Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Preliminary card

  • Rick Glenn vs. Christos Giagos
  • Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson
  • Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont
  • Mohammed Usman vs. Junior Tafa
  • Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis
  • Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva
  • Brady Hiestand vs. Danaa Batgerel
MMANewsUFC

