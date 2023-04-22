Bellator 294 airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, April 21. In the five-round main event, Bellator women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (18-7) faces No. 4-ranked challenger DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1) in the rematch. Bennett missed weight and isn’t eligible to lift the belt in case of victory. Carmouche won their first non-title fight in September 2020 by submission in the third round.

In the co-main event, No. 7-ranked Tim Johnson (15-9) and Said Sowma (8-4) square off at heavyweight. Also on the card, former title challenger and No. 2-ranked Arlene Blencowe (15-9) faces Olympic wrestler and the promotional newcomer Sara McMann (13-6) at women’s featherweight. As well, Danny Sabatello (13-2) and Marcos Breno (15-2) battle it out at bantamweight. In addition, Levan Chokheli (11-2, 1 NC) and Michael Lombardo (13-3, 1 NC) duel at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 22.

How to watch Bellator 294: Carmouche vs Bennett 2

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Friday, April 21

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play

Date: Saturday, April 22

Time: 12 pm AEST

Prelims: 10:30 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 294: Carmouche vs Bennett 2 from practically anywhere.

Bellator 294 fight card

Get Bellator 294: Carmouche vs Bennett 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett – Carmouche’s Bellator women’s flyweight world title

Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma

Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann

Danny Sabatello vs. Marcos Breno

Levan Chokheli vs. Michael Lombardo

Prelims

Killys Mota vs. Kenneth Cross

Tyrell Fortune vs. Sergey Bilostenniy

Cris Lencioni vs. Blake Smith

Anthony Adams vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov