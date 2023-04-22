Bellator 294 airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, April 21. In the five-round main event, Bellator women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (18-7) faces No. 4-ranked challenger DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1) in the rematch. Bennett missed weight and isn’t eligible to lift the belt in case of victory. Carmouche won their first non-title fight in September 2020 by submission in the third round.
In the co-main event, No. 7-ranked Tim Johnson (15-9) and Said Sowma (8-4) square off at heavyweight. Also on the card, former title challenger and No. 2-ranked Arlene Blencowe (15-9) faces Olympic wrestler and the promotional newcomer Sara McMann (13-6) at women’s featherweight. As well, Danny Sabatello (13-2) and Marcos Breno (15-2) battle it out at bantamweight. In addition, Levan Chokheli (11-2, 1 NC) and Michael Lombardo (13-3, 1 NC) duel at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 22.
How to watch Bellator 294: Carmouche vs Bennett 2
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, April 21
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Saturday, April 22
Time: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 10:30 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 294: Carmouche vs Bennett 2 from practically anywhere.
Bellator 294 fight card
Get Bellator 294: Carmouche vs Bennett 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett – Carmouche’s Bellator women’s flyweight world title
- Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma
- Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann
- Danny Sabatello vs. Marcos Breno
- Levan Chokheli vs. Michael Lombardo
Prelims
- Killys Mota vs. Kenneth Cross
- Tyrell Fortune vs. Sergey Bilostenniy
- Cris Lencioni vs. Blake Smith
- Anthony Adams vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov